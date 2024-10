The Supreme Court on Monday (October 21, 2024) refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism).

"This is a complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue.

The PIL was filed by S.N. Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.

"No sir, we will not entertain this," the CJI said.

