GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court junks PIL seeking to replace term 'Hindutva' with 'Indian constitutionalism'

Supreme Court bench rejects PIL, calls it an abuse of process

Published - October 21, 2024 01:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court. File

Supreme Court. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 21, 2024) refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism).

"This is a complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue.

The PIL was filed by S.N. Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.

"No sir, we will not entertain this," the CJI said.

Published - October 21, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Related Topics

litigation and regulation / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.