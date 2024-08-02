Supreme Court judgment backs validity of Tamil Nadu’s Arunthathiyar quota law

A majority judgment of the Supreme Court on Thursday has backed the constitutional validity of a Tamil Nadu law that offered preferential treatment among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to socially and educationally backward Arunthathiyars. A seven-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a 6:1 ratio, held that sub-categorisation within a class was a Constitutional requirement to secure substantive equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The principle of sub-classification will be applicable to the SCs if the social positions of the constituents among the castes/groups is not comparable,” the judgment held. The Tamil Nadu government was represented by senior advocate Shekhar Napahde and advocates Purnima Krishna and M.F. Philip.

The Tamil Nadu State Legislature had enacted the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009, to provide the Arunthathiyars reservation in appointments or posts in State services on a preferential basis among the SCs. The Act defined Arunthathiyars to include the castes — Arunthathiyar, Chakkiliyan, Madari, Madiga, Pagadi, Thoti, and Adi Andhra — from the list of 76 SCs notified by the President under Article 341 of the Constitution.

Section 3 of the Act stipulated that 16% of the seats reserved for the SCs in educational institutions should be offered to the Arunthathiyars, if available, having regard to the social and educational backwardness of the community. Section 4 makes a similar provision for the Arunthathiyars in the recruitment to government posts.

The batch of matters challenging the Tamil Nadu Act was tagged with a batch challenging a similar law in Punjab, which gave preference to Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs among the SCs. A Constitution Bench of five judges referred the case to a Constitution Bench of seven judges in August 2020 for an authoritative pronouncement on the question whether States could sub-classify SCs “if the social positions of the constituents among the castes/groups is not comparable.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.