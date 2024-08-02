GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court judgment backs validity of Tamil Nadu’s Arunthathiyar quota law

A seven-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a 6:1 ratio, held that sub-categorisation within a class was a Constitutional requirement to secure substantive equality

Updated - August 02, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The batch of matters challenging the  the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009, was tagged with one challenging a similar law in Punjab, which gave preference to Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs among the SCs. Photo: File

The batch of matters challenging the  the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009, was tagged with one challenging a similar law in Punjab, which gave preference to Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs among the SCs. Photo: File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A majority judgment of the Supreme Court on Thursday has backed the constitutional validity of a Tamil Nadu law that offered preferential treatment among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to socially and educationally backward Arunthathiyars. A seven-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a 6:1 ratio, held that sub-categorisation within a class was a Constitutional requirement to secure substantive equality.

“The principle of sub-classification will be applicable to the SCs if the social positions of the constituents among the castes/groups is not comparable,” the judgment held. The Tamil Nadu government was represented by senior advocate Shekhar Napahde and advocates Purnima Krishna and M.F. Philip.

The Tamil Nadu State Legislature had enacted the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009, to provide the Arunthathiyars reservation in appointments or posts in State services on a preferential basis among the SCs. The Act defined Arunthathiyars to include the castes — Arunthathiyar, Chakkiliyan, Madari, Madiga, Pagadi, Thoti, and Adi Andhra — from the list of 76 SCs notified by the President under Article 341 of the Constitution.

Section 3 of the Act stipulated that 16% of the seats reserved for the SCs in educational institutions should be offered to the Arunthathiyars, if available, having regard to the social and educational backwardness of the community. Section 4 makes a similar provision for the Arunthathiyars in the recruitment to government posts.

The batch of matters challenging the Tamil Nadu Act was tagged with a batch challenging a similar law in Punjab, which gave preference to Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs among the SCs. A Constitution Bench of five judges referred the case to a Constitution Bench of seven judges in August 2020 for an authoritative pronouncement on the question whether States could sub-classify SCs “if the social positions of the constituents among the castes/groups is not comparable.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.