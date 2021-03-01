Supreme Court judges not allowed to choose COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

01 March 2021 17:16 IST

The Health Ministry on Monday clarified that Supreme Court judges will not be allowed to choose the COVID vaccine for inoculation, and that the process will be done entirely through the Co-Win System.

“Government Facility (CGHS Dispensary) within the Supreme Court to be used,’’ said the Ministry.

The clarification was issued after reports that sitting and retired Supreme Court judges will get Covid-19 vaccine shots from Tuesday and that they can choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield as their first shot.

