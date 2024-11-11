 />
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Khanna’s term will last until May 13, 2025

Updated - November 11, 2024 10:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Justice Khanna succeeds Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday (November 10, 2024), and his term will last until May 13, 2025.

The Centre officially notified Justice Khanna’s appointment on October 24, following Chief Justice Chandrachud’s recommendation on October 16. On his last working day as CJI on Friday (November 8, 2024), Justice Chandrachud was given a rousing farewell by judges, lawyers and staff of the apex court and the high courts.

Watch: All about Justice Sanjiv Khanna, new Chief Justice of India

Justice Khanna, who has served as a Supreme Court judge since January 2019, has been part of several landmark judgments such as upholding the sanctity of EVMs, scrapping the electoral bonds scheme, upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the granting of interim bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, was a third-generation lawyer before being appointed as judge of the High Court. He is driven by the zeal to reduce pendency and speed up justice delivery.

Hailing from an illustrious Delhi-based family, Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Dev Raj Khanna, and the nephew of prominent former apex court judge, Justice H.R. Khanna.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:34 am IST

court administration

