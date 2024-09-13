GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bail to Arvind Kejriwal: Justice Bhuyan criticises ‘arrest first’ attitude

Just because an investigating agency has the power to arrest, it should not do so, says judge questioning the necessity of Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI

Updated - September 13, 2024 09:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Photo: sci.gov.in

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Photo: sci.gov.in

Supreme Court judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, distinguished between an investigating agency’s power to arrest with the need to arrest, saying deprivation of the personal liberty of an individual by throwing him into jail “scars forever”.

“Power to arrest is one thing but the need to arrest is altogether a different thing,” Justice Bhuyan referred to judicial precedents of the top court championing liberty in his separate opinion on Friday (September 13, 2024).

Related Stories

He deprecated the attitude “to arrest first and then proceed with the rest”.

Just because an investigating agency had the power to arrest, it does not necessarily mean that it must arrest a person, Justice Bhuyan observed, questioning the timing and necessity of the CBI’s arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case 22 months after registering the FIR in August 2022.

“No arrest can be made just because it is lawful for police officers to do so. The existence of the power of arrest is one thing but justification for the exercise of it is quite another,” Justice Bhuyan underscored.

Probe agencies should draw a just balance between a citizen’s right under Articles 19 (freedom of speech) and 21 (right to life and due procedure of law) of the Constitution and the expansive power of the police to investigate.

Published - September 13, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.