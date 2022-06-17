Supreme Court judge airlifted to Delhi after complaining of uneasiness

Justice M.R. Shah. Photo: main.sci.gov.in

June 17, 2022 00:28 IST

He later appears in a video to say he is stable

I

Supreme Court judge Justice M.R. Shah was airlifted to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after he experienced discomfort in the chest.

Justice Shah later appeared in a short video to say that he was stable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"By the grace of God, I am okay and stable. Nothing to worry. I am reaching Delhi and you can see me. You can watch. By the grace of God, I had the 'darshan' yesterday and the day before... I am leaving with all blessings to me and my family. God bless everybody, and me also," Justice Shah said in the video.

Last week, Justice Shah had headed one of the two Vacation Benches in the Supreme Court hearing urgent cases.