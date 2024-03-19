Supreme Court asks Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear before it in Patanjali advertising case

March 19, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines

The Supreme Court on March 19 sought the personal appearance of Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna before it in the contempt proceedings relating to advertising of the company’s products and their medicinal efficacy. A Bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court’s notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court. ALSO READ Supreme Court’s ban on Patanjali ads | Explained

The Bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him in Patanjali advertising case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on February 27 issued a contempt notice against Patanjali Ayurved and its Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for publishing advertisements of products in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and its Rules, despite an undertaking given to the court in November.

The court also cautioned the stakeholders or officers in Patanjali from making any statements adverse to any system of medicine in the print or electronic media in any form.

(With PTI inputs)

