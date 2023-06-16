ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court issues notice to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife Preeti Chandra

June 16, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The ED arrested the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra (Sanjay Chandra's wife), and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group last year

ANI

File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on June 16 issued notice to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife, Preeti Chandra, on Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea challenging the Delhi HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra. A vacation bench of Justices including Hima Kohli and Rajesh Bindal put an interim stay on the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra. The court asked Preeti Chandra to file reply on the ED plea challenging the Delhi High Court order.

Enforcement Directorate has moved apex court challenging Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra in the money laundering case. Delhi High Court on Wednesday, granted bail to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife Preeti Chandra in a money laundering case. However, at the request of the ED's counsel, the Delhi High Court said that the order may not be given effect until Friday as the ED has to challenge the same.

The ED arrested the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra (Sanjay Chandra's wife), and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group last year as they collected funds from home buyers, for housing projects. However, according to the ED, the fund was not used for the purpose for which it was collected. Preeti Chandra was denied bail by the trial court in November 2022.

According to the ED, Unitech Ltd., where the accused Ramesh Chandra is the Chairman, and the co-accused Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra are the Directors, collected funds from home buyers for housing projects.

