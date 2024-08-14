Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) argued in the Supreme Court that his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case while he was on the “cusp of release” on money laundering charges was an “insurance arrest” designed to keep him behind bars.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan agreed to examine Mr. Kejriwal’s plea to quash the CBI, but refused to grant him interim bail for now.

The court issued notice to the CBI and sought its reponse. The case was listed for hearing on August 23.

“This particular arrest is what might be called an insurance arrest. He (Kejriwal) was investigated and interrogated in April 2023. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrests me in March 2024. I get multiple orders of release in the ED case. I am on the cusp of release when the CBI arrests me. The CBI could not find any cause of action between April 2023 and March 2024...” senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, argued.

Mr. Singhvi said Mr. Kejriwal had health issues and urged for interim bail.

“We are not granting any interim bail,” Justice Kant reacted.

Earlier on August 5, the Delhi High Court had confirmed the legality of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI. Refusing to quash his arrest, the High Court had advised him to approach the trial court for bail.

The CBI had portrayed Mr. Kejriwal as the “mastermind” of the alleged scam. They said he was an influential person who could sway the witnesses in his favour and derail the case.

However, Mr. Kejriwal is banking on the fact that the apex court had granted him bail on July 12 in the ED case linked to the excise policy case.

The High Court had noted that the loop of evidence against the chief minister was closed after collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal.

It had said that Mr. Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor.

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI)," the High Court had said.

The High Court had dismissed Mr. Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the agency proceeded with further probe against him.

“It is a bounden duty of every court, more so the courts of first instance, to ensure that the extraordinary powers of arrest and remand are not misused or are resorted to by the police in a casual and cavalier manner,” the High Court had observed.

The CBI’s arrest of him on June 25 had prevented Mr. Kejriwal from leaving jail despite getting bail in the ED case on July 12. Prior to the July 12 bail order, he was enlarged on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for his party in the Lok Sabha elections. At that time, Mr. Kejriwal had surrendered back on June 2.

While granting him bail on July 12, the apex court had said Mr. Kejriwal’s rights of life and liberty were “sacrosanct”.

The Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the High Court.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

(With inputs from Agencies)

