Supreme Court issues guidelines to prevent discrimination of differently-abled individuals in visual media

The Supreme Court on July 8 issued a series of guidelines to avoid discrimination of the differently-abled in the visual media and films saying that terms such as “cripple” and “spastic” have acquired “devalued meanings” in societal perceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court judgment came on a petition filed by activist Nipun Malhotra challenging the alleged insensitive portrayal of differently-abled individuals in the film ‘Aankh Micholi,’ produced by Sony Pictures.

The Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud pronounced a judgment against the stereotyping of discrimination, especially in films. The judgment, described as “path-breaking” by Justice J.B. Pardiwala on the Bench, denounced the use of words like ‘cripple’, ‘spastic’, etc., which perpetuate discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court Bench said, “Words cultivate institutional discrimination and terms such as cripple and spastic have come to acquire devalued meanings in societal perceptions about persons with disabilities.” Laying down several guidelines, the Bench said the film certification body CBFC must invite the opinion of experts before allowing screening.

“Visual media should strive to depict diverse realities of persons with disabilities, showcasing not only their challenges but also successes, talents and contribution to society. They should neither be lampooned based on myths nor presented as super cripples,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.