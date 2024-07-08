ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court issues guidelines to prevent discrimination of differently-abled individuals in visual media

Updated - July 08, 2024 11:54 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court judgment came on a petition filed by activist Nipun Malhotra challenging the alleged insensitive portrayal of differently-abled individuals in the film ‘Aankh Micholi,’ produced by Sony Pictures

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on July 8 issued a series of guidelines to avoid discrimination of the differently-abled in the visual media and films saying that terms such as “cripple” and “spastic” have acquired “devalued meanings” in societal perceptions.

The Supreme Court judgment came on a petition filed by activist Nipun Malhotra challenging the alleged insensitive portrayal of differently-abled individuals in the film ‘Aankh Micholi,’ produced by Sony Pictures.

Comment section from hell | Instagram users spew hate at children with disabilities

The Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud pronounced a judgment against the stereotyping of discrimination, especially in films. The judgment, described as “path-breaking” by Justice J.B. Pardiwala on the Bench, denounced the use of words like ‘cripple’, ‘spastic’, etc., which perpetuate discrimination.

Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court Bench said, “Words cultivate institutional discrimination and terms such as cripple and spastic have come to acquire devalued meanings in societal perceptions about persons with disabilities.” Laying down several guidelines, the Bench said the film certification body CBFC must invite the opinion of experts before allowing screening.

“Visual media should strive to depict diverse realities of persons with disabilities, showcasing not only their challenges but also successes, talents and contribution to society. They should neither be lampooned based on myths nor presented as super cripples,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

