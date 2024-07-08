Supreme Court issues guidelines to prevent discrimination of differently-abled individuals in visual media

The Supreme Court on July 8 issued a series of guidelines to avoid discrimination of the differently-abled in the visual media.

The Supreme Court judgment came on a petition filed by activist Nipun Malhotra challenging the alleged insensitive portrayal of differently-abled individuals in the film ‘Aankh Micholi,’ produced by Sony Pictures.

The Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud pronounced a judgment against the stereotyping of discrimination, especially in films. The judgment, described as “path-breaking” by Justice J.B. Pardiwala on the Bench, denounced the use of words like ‘cripple’, ‘spastic’, etc., which perpetuate discrimination.