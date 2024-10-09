Supreme Court interprets what makes the offence of ‘abetment of suicide’

The Supreme Court has interpreted the crime of ‘abetment of suicide’, saying the offence is made if the accused’s “direct and alarming encouragement or incitement” left the deceased with no other option but to take the fatal step.

A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the “extreme action” of dying by suicide could be on account of a “great disturbance” leading to psychological imbalance.

The order followed an appeal filed by persons who were senior officials in a private company. They were accused of abetting the suicide of an employee by compelling him to retire. He died in his room at a hotel where the company had met for a meeting on the issue in 2006. The Allahabad High Court had refused their plea to quash criminal proceedings under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Abetment of suicide continues to be an offence under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has replaced the IPC. The punishment is up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fine if found guilty by a court.

Sentimental ties

Dissecting the provision, the Supreme Court said ‘incitement’ to die by suicide could be caused by “sentimental ties or physical relations” between the deceased and the accused. The second category was when the deceased was linked to the accused in an official capacity.

“In the case of the former category, sometimes a normal quarrel or the hot exchange of words may result in immediate psychological imbalance… In the second category, the tie is on account of official relations, where the expectations would be to discharge the obligations as provided for such duty in law and to receive the considerations as provided in law,” the court differentiated in its order of October 3.

Sentimental ties cannot be equated with an official relationship. The former rode on expectations while official relations were based on obligations dictated by law, rules, policies and regulations, the Bench classified.

Allowing the appeal, the court laid down illustrative, not exhaustive, parameters to check if a case fits that of ‘abetment of suicide’.

The court said the first question would be whether the accused had created “a situation of unbearable harassment or torture, leading the deceased to see suicide as the only escape”.

Secondly, whether the accused exploited any emotional vulnerability to make a person feel “worthless or undeserving of life”.

Thirdly, was it a case of threats to the deceased of harm to his or family or financial ruin.

Lastly, were there false allegations that may have damaged the reputation of the deceased and pushed him to die by suicide due to public humiliation and loss of dignity.

