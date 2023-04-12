Supreme Court initiates steps for inclusive infrastructure and sexuality sensitisation for LGBTQIA+ community at its court

April 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has initiated steps towards inclusive infrastructure and sexuality sensitisation for LGBTQIA+ community at its court.

A statement said the court under the guidance of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had taken the lead for the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community to create nine universal rest rooms at different locations in the main building as well as the additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

It said the online appearance portal launched earlier this year had also been made gender neutral.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy had been inducted as a member of Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC).

A proposal for broadening of the scope of the GSICC to include gender and sexuality sensitisation and internal complaints committee was also under active consideration.

Suitable amendments in regulations keeping pace with the changing times and evolving needs of society and the institution were being envisaged, the statement said.

“These landmark initiatives are aimed at sensitisation towards inclusion of LGBTQIA+ community to ensure a dignified work environment at the apex court,” it said.