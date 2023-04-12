ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court initiates steps for inclusive infrastructure and sexuality sensitisation for LGBTQIA+ community at its court

April 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A statement said the court under the guidance of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had taken the lead for the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Supreme Court has initiated steps towards inclusive infrastructure and sexuality sensitisation for LGBTQIA+ community at its court.

A statement said the court under the guidance of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had taken the lead for the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community to create nine universal rest rooms at different locations in the main building as well as the additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

It said the online appearance portal launched earlier this year had also been made gender neutral.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy had been inducted as a member of Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposal for broadening of the scope of the GSICC to include gender and sexuality sensitisation and internal complaints committee was also under active consideration.

Suitable amendments in regulations keeping pace with the changing times and evolving needs of society and the institution were being envisaged, the statement said.

“These landmark initiatives are aimed at sensitisation towards inclusion of LGBTQIA+ community to ensure a dignified work environment at the apex court,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US