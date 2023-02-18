ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court imposes interim stay on proceedings against govt official over rape of minor

February 18, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme court was hearing a plea filed by A.V. Premnath, who was posted as joint secretary at Delhi Secretariat, seeking a CBI investigation into alleged criminal conspiracy against him

PTI

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Uttarakhand Government, the CBI and others while seeking their response in four weeks. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court has ordered an interim stay on the proceedings against a senior government official accused of molesting and raping a minor girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora.

A Bench of Justices V. Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal issued notices to the Uttarakhand Government, the Central Bureau of Investigation and others while seeking their response in four weeks.

Senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the report of the Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Ranikhet, also countersigned by the Remand Magistrate, Almora, records the fact that the petitioner is a bilateral amputee (100% handicapped by hands).

“The said report was made when the petitioner was arrested and was medically examined at the time of production before the Magistrate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Since the petition raises serious questions, issue notice, returnable in four weeks. It is stated that the final report has been filed on November 30, 2022 and the charges are yet to be framed. Therefore, there shall be an interim stay of further proceedings,” the Bench said. The top court was hearing a plea filed by A.V. Premnath, who was posted as joint secretary at Delhi Secretariat, seeking a CBI investigation into alleged criminal conspiracy against him.

The officer had been charged under the POCSO Act and IPC sections 376 (rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and some provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police had claimed that the accused molested the minor in a school run by his wife’s NGO ‘Pleasure Valley Foundation’ in Dandakanda village.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US