Supreme Court imposes fines on States, UTs for failing to file affidavit on PIL for community kitchens

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on several States for failing to file their affidavits on a PIL seeking setting up of community kitchens across the country.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana said States filing the affidavit in the next 24 hours will have to pay ₹1 lakh fine, whereas those who fail to submit it by then will have to pay ₹5 lakh fine.

Five States - Punjab, Nagaland, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand -- and two Union Territories -- Andaman and Nicobar, and Jammu and Kashmir - have filed their response on the PIL.

The court had on October 18 favoured setting up of community kitchens, saying the country needs this kind of system to tackle the problem of hunger.

It had issued notices to the Centre and all States seeking their responses on the proposal for setting up of community kitchens.

