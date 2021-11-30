SC to hear arguments on sentencing of Vijay Mallya in contempt case at 2 p.m. today

NEW DELHI:

30 November 2021 11:45 IST

The Bench said there was no impediment for the court to hear the case on the matter of sentencing as an advocate was representing the fugitive businessman in the case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it intended to hear the Union of India and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s lawyer on the issue of his sentence for contempt.

A Bench of Justices U.U. Lalit, S. Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to be present in court at 2 p.m.

“We will list the matter for sentencing,” Justice Lalit said in the hearing.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bench said there was no impediment for the court to hear the case on the matter of sentencing as an advocate was representing Mr. Mallya in the case.

On August 30, 2020, the Supreme Court had dismissed Mr. Mallya’s review petition against a May 9, 2017 verdict of contempt. The court had found no merit in Mr. Mallya’s three-year-old review plea against his conviction. The court had in May 2017 found Mr. Mallya guilty of contempt for wilful disobedience of its order to come clean about his assets and not disclosing a sum of $40 million (₹600 crore) he received from British liquor major Diageo Plc following his resignation as Chairman of United Spirits Limited in February 2016.

In an earlier hearing, the Union had informed the court that the United Kingdom Government had told the Indian side that Mr. Mallya could not be extradited until a confidential “legal issue” concerning him was resolved. An official letter from the Ministry of External Affairs had quoted excerpts from the U.K. Government’s communication in this regard.

The U.K. Government had at that point of time refused to provide details of this “issue”, saying it was judicial in nature. It had also refused to disclose how long it would take to resolve the issue, though reassuring that it knew how important the Mallya case was to the Government of India.

The Ministry letter had quoted U.K. assuring that it was “seeking to deal with the issue as quickly as possible”. Mr. Mehta, in that hearing, had said the Government had been making frequent and repeated efforts to extradite Mr. Mallya from the U.K. On Tuesday, the Government had sought an adjournment due to the unavailability of the Solicitor General, but the court had asked for Mr. Mehta’s presence post-lunch.

On October 5 last year, the court had asked Mr. Mallya’s side to come clean about the nature of a “confidential” proceedings going on after the rejection of his appeal against extradition in the U.K. Supreme Court.

In his original arguments before the Supreme Court in 2017, Mr. Mallya had informed the court that the $40 million was one among “thousands of transactions” he did and could not be counted as an asset. He said he had no control over that money now as he had already disbursed it among his three adult children, who are U.S. citizens.

Countering allegations made by a banking consortium led by the State Bank of India which had filed the contempt of court petition against him, Mr. Mallya had said he had already given a complete list of assets as of March 31, 2016. The court had ordered Mr. Mallya to provide the banks with a list of his assets so that they could recover ₹9,200 crore due to them.

The banks had sought contempt action against Mr. Mallya arguing that the disbursal of the $40 million among his three children was in direct violation of a standing Karnataka High Court order that none of his assets should be “alienated, disposed of or be subjected to the creation of third party rights.”