Supreme Court hearing of Umar Khalid’s bail plea | Live Updates

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader is an accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots case. Mr. Khalid is accused of being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the communal violence.

August 18, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

After dropping Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s bail plea from the cause list on August 17, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi will hear the case today.

The case had come up for hearing last on August 9 before a Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.K. Mishra. However, Justice Mishra recused himself, and the case was adjourned to August 17 to be heard by another combination of judges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Khalid, has been repeatedly pointing out in court that his client has been in jail for over two years, arguing that a hearing on his plea for personal liberty should not be delayed any longer.

The Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Mr. Khalid last October, saying that he was in constant touch with the other co-accused and that the allegations against him were prima facie true.

The High Court had said that the acts of the accused prima facie qualified as a “terrorist act” under the UAPA. It had said that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had “metamorphosed into violent riots”, which “prima facie seemed to be orchestrated at the conspiratorial meetings”, adding that the statements of the witnesses indicate Mr. Khalid’s “active involvement” in the protests.

Here are the updates: