The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) commenced hearing on a batch of pleas which have alleged that properties, including of those accused of crime, were being demolished in several states.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had on September 17 said there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission.

In its previous hearing, the court had observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the “ethos” of the Constitution.

