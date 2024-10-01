GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC hearing on bulldozer demolition: Conviction cannot lead to retributive razing of private property, says bench

The court ordered framing of guidelines against bulldozer demolitions by States as a punitive measure.

Updated - October 01, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Uttar Pradesh government's bulldozers demolishing the property of one Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan' of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, in Ghazipur

File picture of Uttar Pradesh government's bulldozers demolishing the property of one Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan' of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, in Ghazipur | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) commenced hearing on a batch of pleas which have alleged that properties, including of those accused of crime, were being demolished in several states.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had on September 17 said there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission.

In its previous hearing, the court had observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the “ethos” of the Constitution.

Follow the live updates here:

  • October 01, 2024 12:02
    Communal colour given to demolition: Mehta

    Mr. Mehta drew the court’s attention to the communal colour given to demolition, and said that one person committing an offence and a few demolitions should not lead to laying down the law. “This is a secular country. The laws apply equally to all communities,” Justice Gavai said while questioning “who said wherever there is encroachment, the building has to go?” 

  • October 01, 2024 11:57
    Frame guidelines against bulldozer demolition: Bench

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) has said that conviction cannot lead to retributive demolition of private property. It also went on to order framing of guidelines against bulldozer demolitions by States as a punitive measure.

  • October 01, 2024 11:57
    Solicitor General gives suggestions

    As the hearing began, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan gave his suggestions. He said even conviction in heinous offences like rape, murder and even terrorism will not lead to punitive demolition. He suggested prior notice of violation of municipal law attracting demolition of encroaching property to be sent to the person concerned through registered post, and not just pasting it on the property.

Published - October 01, 2024 11:57 am IST

