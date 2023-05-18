ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning ‘ The Kerala Story

May 18, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5

The Hindu Bureau

Victims of religious conversion attend a press conference along with the cast and crew of The Kerala Story held at Rangsharda in Western Suburbs Mumbai on May 17. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Supreme Court on May 18 stayed the West Bengal Government order banning ‘ The Kerala Story in the State, saying that the State is duty-bound to maintain law and order.

Taking note of submissions that there was no ban on the film in Tamil Nadu, the court asked the State to ensure the safety, and security of moviegoers. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud indicated that the judges may watch the film during the vacation, and would intervene if required.

The court said, “We intend to stay the order of the State of West Bengal. With respect to Tamil Nadu, we will direct them to not directly or indirectly ban it.”

ALSO READ
Explained | ‘The Kerala Story’: Can a work of fiction or art constitute ‘hate speech’?

The Supreme Court asked The Kerala Storyproducer to put a disclaimer by 5 p.m. on May 20 in the film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

“Law can’t be used to put premium on public intolerance, otherwise all films will find themselves in this spot,” it said.

Also read: Not quite the Kerala story

The court said it will hear in the second week of July pleas challenging the grant of CBFC certification to the movie. The movie producer told the top court that nobody has filed any statutory appeal against the grant of certification to the movie.

“There are judgements where Supreme Court said it cannot sit in appeal over CBFC certification,” he said.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film claims women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Editorial | More than a story: on the film, The Kerala Story, and the demand that it be banned

On May 12, the top court had sought replies from the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Governments on a plea of the producers that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two States.

While West Bengal banned the movie after three days of screening in theatres, Tamil Nadu has not banned the film but the exhibitors have withdrawn from cinema halls owing to security concerns.

The top court had asked the Tamil Nadu Government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening the film.

“The State Government cannot say that it will look the other way when theatres are attacked and chairs are being burnt,” the apex court had told Additional Advocate General (AAG) Amit Anand Tiwari after he submitted that there is no ban on the movie in the State.

(With PTI inputs)

