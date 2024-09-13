GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court shown mirror to Delhi CM, he should resign: BJP on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

He [Arvind Kejriwal] should immediately resign after this, says BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

Updated - September 13, 2024 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed Arvind Kejriwal after he got bail from the Supreme Court and further sought his resignation. File

The BJP Friday (September 13, 2024) said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign from his post as the Supreme Court has granted him only conditional bail and that he continues to be an accused in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The BJP's reaction came after the top court granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI and said that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

During a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail to him. He should immediately resign after this." Mr. Bhatia added that Mr. Kejriwal continues to be an accused in the case as the court has granted him conditional bail.

“Neither have the charges against him been quashed nor has he been acquitted,” the BJP leader added.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:33 pm IST

