Supreme Court grants Umar Ansari interim protection from arrest

July 17, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday provided interim protection from arrest to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari in an evacuee property case.

Issuing notice to the State of Uttar Pradesh, a Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh, asked Mr. Umar Ansari to, however, cooperate with the investigation into the case.

Mr. Umar Ansari had challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed his plea for pre-arrest bail.

The High Court had also dismissed a plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s other son Abbas Ansari, an Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, seeking the quashing of the chargesheet in the same case.

The State counsel had opposed the plea in the High Court. The State had accused the two brothers of forging the signature of their grandmother.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was lodged by Revenue Officer Surjan Lal at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow on August 27, 2020.