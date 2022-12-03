Supreme Court grants Tamil Nadu permission to fill super-speciality medical seats

December 03, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - New Delhi/Chennai

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to fill up super-specialty medical seats reserved for in-service candidates in government colleges within the next 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ As far as the present academic year is concerned, we find that Tamil Nadu needs to be permitted to fill the posts on the basis of Government Order 462 of November 7, 2020,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai ordered.

The November 2020, Government Order provides 50% reservation for in-service candidates.

“On the 16th day from today (December 2), Tamil Nadu will inform the Union government with regards to all the seats which remain unfilled from the in-service category, which shall be permitted to be filled up by the Centre on the basis of the All-India merit list,” the court ordered.

The State, represented by Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari and advocate Joseph Aristotle, had approached the court. The in-service candidates were represented by senior advocate P. Wilson.

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, complained that the number of seats reserved for in-service candidates could not be filled.

Ms. Bhati submitted that the super-specialty medical seats were valuable and a national asset. They should not be permitted to remain vacant. The law officer said that the Centre, on an All-India basis did not permit any in-service reservation.

Tamil Nadu contended that it had every right to strengthen its health infrastructure through super-specialty healthcare providers.

“Therefore, providing seats for in-service candidates who are required to serve in rural areas ensures that the public in rural, remote, hilly areas have access to quality healthcare,” the State reasoned.

Tamil Nadu said it spends about ₹15,863 crore towards the health sector, of which about ₹5,623 crore is spent on medical education.

With the Supreme Court permitting the Tamil Nadu government to reserve 50% of super speciality seats to NEET-qualified in-service candidates, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association and Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the admission process and conduct counselling.