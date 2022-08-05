Supreme Court grants interim protection to Zee News editor

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 05, 2022 22:54 IST

Court tags Rajnish Ahuja’s case with an earlier petition filed by anchor Rohit Ranjan

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Zee News editor Rajnish Ahuja interim protection from arrest in FIRs registered in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and others which may be filed against him in future for airing a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner (Ahuja) on the basis of FIR No. 153 dated July 2, 2022, registered at PS Banipark, Jaipur (West); FIR No 415 dated 3 July 2022 registered at PS Civil Lines, District Raipur and in respect of all other FIRs filed or which may be filed in future in the same subject matter,” a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ordered.

The court issued notice to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and the Centre.

It permitted the investigation to proceed in the first FIR registered in Jaipur but stayed the probe in the one lodged in Raipur.

The court further tagged the case with an earlier petition filed by anchor Rohit Ranjan, whom the court had earlier granted similar protection.

The FIRs were based on the telecast made on July 1.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, for Mr. Ahuja, said FIRs continue to be filed in different States despite the retraction of the news segment and apologies aired during the course of a morning show and at night.