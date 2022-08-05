India

Supreme Court grants interim protection to Zee News editor

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI August 05, 2022 22:54 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 22:54 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Zee News editor Rajnish Ahuja interim protection from arrest in FIRs registered in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and others which may be filed against him in future for airing a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner (Ahuja) on the basis of FIR No. 153 dated July 2, 2022, registered at PS Banipark, Jaipur (West); FIR No 415 dated 3 July 2022 registered at PS Civil Lines, District Raipur and in respect of all other FIRs filed or which may be filed in future in the same subject matter,” a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ordered.

The court issued notice to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and the Centre.

