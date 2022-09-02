Supreme Court grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court, on September 2, 2022, granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Supreme Court, on September 2, 2022, granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad.

The interim bail would operate during the pendency of Ms. Setalvad’s case for regular bail in the Gujarat High Court.

A Special Bench led by CJI U.U. Lalit said the interim bail granted to Ms. Setalvad after considering the aspects that she is a women who has been in custody since June 25.

The apex court also mentioned that the offence alleged against her pertain to the period between 2002 and 2012. It added that the investigating agency had the advantage of her custodial interrogation for 7 days.

The SC clarified that interim bail has not been granted on the basis of the merits of the case against Ms. Setalvad. The entire merits of the case shall be considered by the Gujarat HC independently and uninfluenced by the SC order.

The apex court further noted that the interim bail was granted largely on the ground that she was a woman. The SC order should not be used by her co-accused

The Supreme Court said Ms. Setalvad should be produced before the trial court concerned for fixing her interim bail conditions, which shall include her participation in the pending proceedings of the case, surrender of her passport and rendering complete cooperation in the pending investigation

Ms. Setalvad was arrested on June 25 in Mumbai on the basis of an FIR alleging forgery and fabrication of evidence against her in connection with the 2002 riots cases.