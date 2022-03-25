Supreme Court grants candidates with disabilities time till April 1 to apply for IPS, IRPFS, DANIPS
JUST IN
- 27 mins Two attention-diversion gang robbers of Tamil Nadu arrested
- 37 mins Supreme Court grants candidates with disabilities time till April 1 to apply for IPS, IRPFS, DANIPS
- 47 mins Dubai-based devotee donates ₹1 crore to Tirumala temple
- 1 hr Watch| What did archeologists find hidden in the Maligaimedu excavation site?
- 1 hr Judge warns lawyers of contempt of court proceedings for disrupting court functioning
- 2 hrs TN Assembly session to resume from April 6
- 2 hrs Four students drowned in a tank, in Telangana’s Kamalapur village
- 2 hrs Kurnool Circle Inspector flees with ₹15 lakh; search on
- 3 hrs Nine AP NIT students booked under Ragging Act
- 3 hrs Top Tamil Nadu news development today
- 3 hrs Top news developments in Karnataka today
- 3 hrs Congress veteran Thalaikunnil Basheer is dead
- 3 hrs Police arrests second individual associated with TNTJ in threats to judges case
- 3 hrs Dredger of Cochin port that ran aground resumes operation
- 4 hrs Rajya Sabha live updates | House resumes proceedings