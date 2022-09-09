Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan

He is to be produced before the court concerned in three days and be released on bail

He is to be produced before the court concerned in three days and be released on bail

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in 2020 on his way to Hathras where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. He is to be produced before the court concerned in three days and be released on bail.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and P.S. Narasimha said, “Every person has a right to free expression. He is trying to show that victim needs justice and raise a common voice. Will this be a crime in eyes of law?”

Also read | Cab driver, who took journalist Siddique Kappan to Hathras, gets bail after 22 months

The apex court, however, did not comment on the merits of the case against Mr. Kappan.

Mr. Kappan has been directed to stay in Delhi and report every Monday to the local police station in Nizamuddin. After six weeks, he can go to his native place, Malappuram in Kerala, from where he should not leave and report to the local police station there every Monday.

Mr. Kappan, a reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham and secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), was arrested along with three others in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

Also read | Siddique Kappan has deep links with PFI, Uttar Pradesh tells Supreme Court

The Kerala journalist, as per the bail order, has to be present every day of the trial either personally or through a lawyer. He has to surrender his passport to the investigating agency, if not already done.

The journalist had appealed against an Allahabad High Court decision on August 2 to refuse him bail.

“As a result of the rejection of the application [by the High Court], the petitioner, a journalist of 12 years’ experience, who has also served as the secretary of the Delhi chapter of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, continues to be incarcerated,” the petition said.

Mr. Kappan is booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was picked up while en route to Hathras on October 5, 2020.

It said the High Court had “egregiously failed to discharge its bounden duty” under the UAPA to examine the entire material on record to decide whether or not a prima facie case had been made out against the accused.

The petition contended that the High Court failed to take note that the FIR/charge sheet ex facie did not make out a case under the provisions of the UAPA.