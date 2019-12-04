Supreme Court grants bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the money laundering case in the INX Media case.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice R. Banumathi pronounced the judgment, which was authored by Justice A.S. Bopanna. The other judge was Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Mr. Chidambaram requested the court for a certified copy of the order to produce before the Special Judge trying the INX Media case on the same day.

Mr. Chidamabram had moved the appeal against the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail on November 15.

In the last hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that all the ED did all this time was make empty allegations against Mr. Chidambaram in court. They had not shown a shred evidence to back their claim that he was involved.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had argued that economic offences affect the national economy. The public will lose faith in democracy if a former minister accused of money laundering is granted bail. People will surmise that economic offences, which are a class apart, committed by persons who occupied high offices is viewed with a “permissive eye” by the court. A wrong message will be sent, he said.

The INX Media case concerns the grant of FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) approval in 2007-08 during Mr. Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. The FIR was registered after almost a decade.

In the last week of October, Mr. Chidambaram was granted bail in the case registered by the CBI in the INX Media case.

With this, decks are cleared for Mr. Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, where he has been lodged for the past 106 days.