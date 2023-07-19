Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case, sets aside Gujarat HC order

July 19, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Supreme Court on July 19 quashed and sets aside a Gujarat High Court order, which had directed activist Teesta Setalvad to immediately surrender in a forgery/fabrication case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai said the Ms. Setalvad would continue to enjoy bail in accordance with a September 2, 2022 decision of the Supreme Court.

The three-judge Bench found that Ms. Setalvad had not been questioned even once by the police in the case after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in September last year.

“The passport of the appellant already surrendered will be in custody of session court. The appellant shall not make any attempt to influence witnesses and shall stay away from them,” the bench said.

The bench also granted the Gujarat Police liberty to directly move the Supreme Court if attempt is made to influence witnesses in the case.

It said that the chargesheet was already filed in the case, and that the evidence was mostly documents already in the hands of the probe agency. “There is hardly any reason for fear that they would be tampered.” The court said there was no further need for Ms. Setalvad to be in custody anymore.

The Supreme Court criticised the July 1 judgment of a Single Judge Bench of the High Court to be full of “contradictions”.

Ms. Setalvad was taken into custody on June 25 last year along with former Gujarat Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch police for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in the post-Godhra riots cases.

An Ahmedabad sessions court had on July 30, 2022 rejected the bail applications of Ms. Setalvad and Mr. Sreekumar, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

The High Court had on August 3, 2022, issued a notice to the State government on the bail plea of Ms. Setalvad and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

Ms. Setalvad is accused of forgery, fabrication of evidence, making false charges of offences with intent to injure, conspiracy in connection with the 2002 riots cases.

(With inputs from PTI)