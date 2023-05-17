ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress chief in harassment case

May 17, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Angkita Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had filed a case at the Dispur police station, claiming that Mr. Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her”

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president B.V. Srinivasspeaks to the media. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on May 17 granted anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas in connection with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against him by now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.

Ms. Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had filed a case at the Dispur police station, claiming that Mr. Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

She had earlier made similar allegations against him in a series of tweets.

Ms. Dutta, who was issued a show-cause notice by the party, was expelled from the primary membership for six years for “anti-party activities”.

Mr. Srinivas had issued a legal notice to Ms. Dutta within hours of her tweets, demanding an apology for her remarks.

(With PTI inputs)

