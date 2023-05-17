HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress chief in harassment case

Angkita Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had filed a case at the Dispur police station, claiming that Mr. Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her”

May 17, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president B.V. Srinivasspeaks to the media. File

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president B.V. Srinivasspeaks to the media. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on May 17 granted anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas in connection with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against him by now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.

Ms. Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had filed a case at the Dispur police station, claiming that Mr. Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

She had earlier made similar allegations against him in a series of tweets.

Ms. Dutta, who was issued a show-cause notice by the party, was expelled from the primary membership for six years for “anti-party activities”.

Mr. Srinivas had issued a legal notice to Ms. Dutta within hours of her tweets, demanding an apology for her remarks.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Assam / national politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.