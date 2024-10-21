GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court grants 2 weeks more to expert panel to file report on NEET-UG reforms

Supreme Court extends deadline for expert panel to review NEET-UG exam reforms, addressing lapses in NTA’s functioning

Updated - October 21, 2024 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The bench stated that, in addition to its tasks entrusted by the union government and the NTA, it shall cover examination security, administration, data security, and technological enhancements.

The bench stated that, in addition to its tasks entrusted by the union government and the NTA, it shall cover examination security, administration, data security, and technological enhancements. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 21, 2024) extended by two weeks the time granted to the Centre-appointed seven-member expert panel to file its report on exam reforms after reviewing the National Testing Agency’s functioning in holding the NEET-UG.

The top court on August 2 had passed its formal order and expanded the remit of the seven-member expert panel, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Radhakrishnan, to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and recommend exam reforms to make the controversy-ridden NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate), transparent and free from malpractices.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

The top court had also refused to annul the NEET-UG of 2024, saying there was no sufficient material on record at present to indicate a systemic leak or malpractice compromising the integrity of the examination.

CBI files third chargesheet in the NEET UG-2024 paper leak case against 21 accused

On Monday (October 21, 2024), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that the deadline for filing the report of the expert committee was ending and sought two-week extension.

The bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, took note of the fact that the report of the panel was almost complete and granted two more weeks for filing the same.

While expanding the scope of the expert panel, the top court had flagged multiple lapses on the part of NTA like the security breach at an examination centre in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh where the rear door of the strongroom was opened and unauthorised people were permitted to access question papers, transportation of question papers by e-rickshaws and distribution of wrong set of question papers among the candidates.

Besides Radhakrishnan, other members of the expert committee are Randeep Guleria, B.J. Rao, Ramamurthy K., Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal and Govind Jaiswal.

The bench said the remit of the committee, in addition to the tasks that it has been entrusted with by the union government and the NTA, shall encompass examination security and administration, data security and technological enhancements.

“Its responsibilities will also include policy and stakeholder engagement, collaboration and international cooperation, and recommendations for providing mental health support to students and training of NTA staff,” it had said.

Over 23 lakh students took up the NEET-UG in 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.

Published - October 21, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Related Topics

court administration / crime, law and justice / judge / judiciary (system of justice) / education

