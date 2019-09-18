Supreme Court gets four new judges

The Centre on September 18 cleared the appointments of Justices V. Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S. Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy as Supreme Court judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala High Courts, V. Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S. Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy, respectively, as apex court judges on August 28.

The Supreme Court vacancies had increased its judicial strength from 31 to 34 following the enactment of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Bill of 2019 into law. One of the four judges would replace the vacancy following the retirement of Justice A.M. Sapre recently.