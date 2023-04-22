Supreme Court frees mentally ill woman jailed for father’s murder

April 22, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a woman, who spent 12 years in prison for the murder of her father, on realising that she was mentally ill at the time of the event.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai modified her offence to ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ after concluding that she had no intention to kill her father. She had earlier been found guilty of murder.

Justice Gavai said the act of the woman fell squarely within the ambit of Section 84 of the Indian Penal Code. The provision mandates that nothing is an offence if done by a person of unsound mind.

The judgment showed that all the prosecution witnesses invariably have testified about the mental illness of the woman. In fact, the incident happened during the father-daughter duo’s stay at the primary witness’s house where she was undergoing treatment. The weapon was a spade lying around in the house. There was no apparent motive for the sudden turn of events, which led to the violence.

“For entitling an accused to the benefit of Section 84 of the IPC, it is necessary for an accused to establish the nature of mental ailment and also that the accused suffered from insanity, which disabled the accused from knowing what he/she was doing,” said Justice Gavai, adding that the woman fit the bill.

The court said the prosecution had failed to prove the real genesis of the incident.

“There is absolutely no evidence to establish that the appellant had any motive to commit the murder of her own father. On the contrary, her father had brought her to the house of the primary witness for treating her mental ailment,” the SC said.