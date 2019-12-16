Supreme Court forms committee on expeditious disposal of rape cases across country

The Supreme Court has set up a 2-judge committee to look into the issue of expeditious disposal of rape cases across the country, a source said on Monday.

In an administrative decision, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde has set up the two-member committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah, the source said.

The decision comes in the wake of rise in rape cases across the country and the recent incident of the killing of four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.