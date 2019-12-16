National

Supreme Court forms committee on expeditious disposal of rape cases across country

Supreme Court. File

Supreme Court. File  

more-in

In an administrative decision, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde has set up the two-member committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah, says a source

The Supreme Court has set up a 2-judge committee to look into the issue of expeditious disposal of rape cases across the country, a source said on Monday.

In an administrative decision, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde has set up the two-member committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah, the source said.

The decision comes in the wake of rise in rape cases across the country and the recent incident of the killing of four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 3:07:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/supreme-court-forms-committee-on-expeditious-disposal-of-rape-cases-across-country/article30319264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY