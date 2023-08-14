ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court flags fake social media post on CJI

August 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The social media post falsely quoted Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud “invoking the public to protest against authorities”

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court administration on August 14 took note of a social media post falsely quoting Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud “invoking the public to protest against authorities”.

“It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated. The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post,” a press note issued by the apex court said.

It noted that the court administration is taking “appropriate action” in this regard with the law enforcement authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US