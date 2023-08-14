HamberMenu
Supreme Court flags fake social media post on CJI

The social media post falsely quoted Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud “invoking the public to protest against authorities”

August 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court administration on August 14 took note of a social media post falsely quoting Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud “invoking the public to protest against authorities”.

“It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated. The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post,” a press note issued by the apex court said.

It noted that the court administration is taking “appropriate action” in this regard with the law enforcement authorities.

