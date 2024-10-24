GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court finds discrepancy in L-G’s version on when he came to know of tree-felling in ridge area

Saxena had told the court that he was informed by the DDA Vice-Chairperson of the tree-felling in a letter only on June 10

Updated - October 24, 2024 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
File picture of Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

File picture of Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday found that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ex-officio Chairperson V.K. Saxena’s version on oath in a personal affidavit about when exactly he came to know that trees were illegally felled in the protected ridge area did not match with official records.

Mr. Saxena had told the court that he was informed by the DDA Vice-Chairperson of the tree-felling in a letter only on June 10.

However, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was alerted by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranaryanan, appearing for the petitioners, to entries in official files that pointed to the L-G being informed about the “blunder of felling of the trees” on April 12 itself.

“Consequently, the statement that it was only on June 10 that the L-G was apprised of the fact that the actual felling of trees commenced on February 16 will require further clarification,” the court noted.

The court directed the L-G and former DDA Vice-chairperson Subhasish Panda, who was in the saddle at the time the trees were cut and is facing contempt proceedings, to file affidavits to explain the “discrepancy”.

The L-G and Mr. Panda were asked to make “specific disclosures” of the actual date on which they “obtained knowledge of the felling of the trees”.

The court also called for the original records concerning the issue to be placed on record for its perusal. It posted the case on Tuesday.

The personal affidavit filed by the L-G in the Supreme Court had explained the circumstances leading to the illegal felling of the trees by the DDA in the ridge area as part of widening access to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Maidangarhi.

Petitioners who approached the Supreme Court had alleged that the trees were chopped down on the orders of the L-G, who had visited the site on February 3.

On October 16, the apex court had decided to have the L-G himself file an affidavit explaining his alleged role and what really happened on February 3.

Mr. Saxena said he had visited the road-widening site on February while on his way back from the CAPFIMS Hospital site.

He claimed that no one told him that felling the trees would require permission from the Supreme Court.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:38 pm IST

