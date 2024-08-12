Farmers’ protest: Supreme Court for partial opening of road at Shambhu border

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 12, 2024) directed the partial opening of the road at the Shambhu border to facilitate the movement of ambulances, essential services, and local commuters. It also directed Punjab and Haryana DGPs to meet in a week along with SPs of the adjoining districts for partial reopening of roads at Shambhu border.

The Supreme Court said it will pass a brief order on terms of the panel to be constituted for talking to protesting farmers at Shambhu border.

Appreciating Punjab and Haryana governments for suggesting apolitical names for the proposed panel for talking to protesting farmers, a bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Punjab government to persuade protesting farmers at Shambhu border to remove tractors from the road. “Highways are not parking space,” the Bench remarked.

Supreme Court had earlier asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to suggest the names of some neutral personalities for setting up an independent committee to reach out to farmers protesting at the Shambhu border over their demands like legal guarantee of MSP for their produce, saying nobody should precipitate the situation

“We will pass a brief order on the terms of the panel to be constituted for talking to protesting farmers at Shambhu border,” the bench said.

It was hearing the Haryana government’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order asking it to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

On February 13, 2024, groups of farmers responded to a call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and began a march to the national capital, to press for fulfilment of their demands, which includes a legal guarantee for purchasing crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a farm loan waiver.