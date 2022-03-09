Supreme Court extends interim protection from arrest granted to Param Bir Singh

Court lists case for hearing on March 24

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said “interim arrangements/assurances shall continue till further orders” and listed the case for hearing on March 24.

In the previous hearing on February 22, the court asked the Maharashtra government to “completely stay its hands” against Mr. Singh while it takes a call on whether the criminal cases registered against him ought to be transferred to the CBI.

Mutual distrust

The court had said it found the state of mutual distrust between Maharashtra and its once top cop a “messy state of affairs”, which may dent the confidence of people in the police system.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, whom Mr. Singh had accused of corruption in a letter only in turn to face similar charges, is already under arrest for offences including money laundering.

Mr. Singh has urged the apex court to transfer the investigation of cases, including extortion and corruption, against him to the central agency.