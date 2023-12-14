ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till January 8

December 14, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court is seized of a petition filed by Satyendar Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate

PTI

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on December 14 extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case.

The Supreme Couret is seized of a petition filed by Mr. Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ALSO READ
SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma granted the relief to Mr. Jain after noting that he suffered a fracture in the leg on December 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, we are inclined to extend interim order," the Bench said.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju opposed the prayer claiming he was not cooperating in the investigation.

ALSO READ
CBI seeks L-G's sanction to proceed against Satyendar Jain in 'extortion' matter

Mr. Jain, who had moved the top court for bail, is currently on interim bail on health grounds.

The Suprem Court had on May 26 granted the former Delhi Minister interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks and it is being extended from time to time.

The E.D. had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had arrested Mr. Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US