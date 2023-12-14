GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till January 8

The Supreme Court is seized of a petition filed by Satyendar Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate

December 14, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on December 14 extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case.

The Supreme Couret is seized of a petition filed by Mr. Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma granted the relief to Mr. Jain after noting that he suffered a fracture in the leg on December 9.

"Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, we are inclined to extend interim order," the Bench said.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju opposed the prayer claiming he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Mr. Jain, who had moved the top court for bail, is currently on interim bail on health grounds.

The Suprem Court had on May 26 granted the former Delhi Minister interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks and it is being extended from time to time.

The E.D. had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had arrested Mr. Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

