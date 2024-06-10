ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court extends deadline given to AAP to vacate Rouse Avenue office

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

The bench said the AAP will have to hand over the possession of the building at 206, Rouse Avenue here on or before August 10

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at Rouse Avenue, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on June 10 extended till August 10 the deadline given to the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its office at Rouse Avenue in the national capital here.

The top court had on March 4 directed the party to vacate its office by June 15 after noting that the plot was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

A vacation bench comprising justices Vikran Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP and others, and extended the deadline till August 10.

The bench said the AAP will have to hand over the possession of the building at 206, Rouse Avenue here on or before August 10.

The premises were allotted to the Delhi High Court earlier for creating infrastructure for the district judiciary in the national capital.

