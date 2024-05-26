GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Supreme Court expresses concern over disparity in sentencing

‘There should be a clear sentencing policy, which is not judge-centric’

Published - May 26, 2024 03:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India

A view of the Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court has highlighted the “crying need for a clear sentencing policy”, which should never be judge-centric, as society needs to know the basis of a sentence.

A Bench led by Justice M.M. Sundresh said sentencing a convict for a crime should not be a “mere lottery” or the “outcome of a knee-jerk reaction”.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a clear policy or legislation when it comes to sentencing. Over the years, it has become judge-centric, and there are admitted disparities in awarding a sentence,” Justice Sundresh observed in a recent judgment.

Unwarranted disparity in sentencing would be a violation of the fundamental right to fair trial, Justice Sundresh noted.

Judges’ thinking processes about suitable punishments could vary from person to person. The environment and the upbringing of a judge would also become the ultimate arbiter in deciding the sentence.

“A judge from an affluent background might have a different mindset as against a judge from a humble one. A woman judge might look at it differently, when compared to her male counterpart. An appellate court might tinker with the sentence due to its experience, and external factors like institutional constraints might come into play. Certainly, there is a crying need for a clear sentencing policy, which should never be judge-centric,” Justice Sundresh underscored.

‘Numerous factors at play’

However, Justice Sundresh also noted that following a uniform pattern of sentencing may not work in a diverse country like India, and may even turn out to be prejudicial. “When it comes to sentencing, there are various factors such as age, sex, education, home life, social background, emotional and mental conditions, caste, religion and community that constitute aggravating and mitigating circumstances,” Justice Sundresh observed.

The concept of “intuitive sentencing” is against the rule of law, the court said.

“A judge can never have unrestrictive and unbridled discretion, based upon his conscience formed through his understanding of the society, without there being any guidelines in awarding a sentence,” the top court judgment said.

The judgment urged the Centre to constitute a ‘Commission on Sentencing’ consisting of various experts and stakeholders. “We illustratively suggest members from the legal fraternity, psychologists, sociologists, criminologists, executives and legislators,” the judgment conveyed.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.