Supreme Court disposed of over a 1,000 cases in past one week: CJI

The Supreme Court disposed of over a 1,000 cases in the past one week, Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said on Friday.

In a felicitation given to him by the Bar Council of India, the Chief Justice said the message should go out to lawyers across the country that the "Supreme Court will try to dispose of as much as you are capable of bringing before the Supreme Court".

Chief Justice Lalit said the total number of miscellaneous matters that the court disposed of in four days was 1,293. It wrapped up 106 regular cases and 440 transfer petitions.

The CJI was sharing the latest disposal rate of the court in the past four days as given to him by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court.

"This is what the number is, what we are constantly working towards, that is our endeavour, what we are striving to achieve," the CJI said.

This was the first working week for Justice Lalit as the Chief Justice of India. The week had seen sweeping changes in listing of cases, with focus on old pending cases, and more Benches of the court taking on as many as 50 to 60 cases each day.