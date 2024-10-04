Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against judgment allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its judgment, which held that States are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation.

A seven-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma said there is no error apparent on the face of the record.

The top court also rejected applications for listing the review petitions in open court.