Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against judgment allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

The top court rejects review pleas on SC sub-classifications for reservation, stating no apparent errors in judgment

Updated - October 04, 2024 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court of India. File

The Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its judgment, which held that States are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation.

Why has the Supreme Court upheld States’ right to sub-categorise SCs for quota benefits? | Explained

A seven-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma said there is no error apparent on the face of the record.

The top court also rejected applications for listing the review petitions in open court.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Reservation / court administration / judiciary (system of justice) / Caste

