Supreme Court dismisses plea to frame ‘guidelines’ for implementing its own judgments

November 21, 2022 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on November 21 said a public interest petitioner’s fervent plea to frame “guidelines” to ensure that its judgments are complied by the government and the lower judiciary as “thoroughly misconceived”.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Mukul Kumar Sanwariya said that the Supreme Court’s judgments and orders were ignored by authorities.

Chief Justice Chandrachud directed the petitioner’s attention to Article 141 of the Constitution.

The Article makes it clear that the “law declared by the Supreme Court is binding on all courts” in the territory of India.

“But the authorities are still not complying,” the petitioner complained.

Justice Hima Kohli, on the Bench, asked the petitioner how “guidelines” would help in the implementation of judgments and judicial orders.

The CJI again pointed to Article 142 of the Constitution, which provides extraordinary powers to the Supreme Court to do complete justice in any case and enforce its decisions.

The court dismissed the petition.

