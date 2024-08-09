The Supreme Court on Friday (August 9, 2024) rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it can't put the careers of two lakh students in jeopardy for five students.

"How can we postpone such an exam. Mr Sanjay Hegde, nowadays people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts.

NEET PG 2024 hearing - August 9, 2024

"As a matter of principle, we will not reschedule the exam. There are two lakh students and four lakh parents who will weep over the weekend if we postpone it. We cannot put the careers of so many candidates in jeopardy. We do not know who is behind these petitions," the bench said.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that rescheduling the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) is needed because there is one exam in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The plea said many candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8.

The exam was initially to be held on June 23. It was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of alleged irregularities in certain other competitive exams.

