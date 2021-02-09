Supreme Court dismisses plea on sedition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea by a group of lawyers to re-examine the validity of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde said the lawyers have not shown any specific cause of action that prompted them to file the writ petition in the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution.
“We don’t have a case before us of persons rotting in jail. You come before us in a concrete case. Dismissed,” Chief Justice Bobde addressed senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhari, appearing in the petition.
‘Petition filed in public interest’
Mr. Chaudhari argued that the petition was filed in public interest. He submitted that a colonial provision like Section 124A should not hold sway in a democracy and misused to silence dissent.
The petition said sedition was being used to threaten the personal liberty of government’s critics, including journalists, students and other citizens concerned.
It said the continued existence of the sedition law without corresponding safeguards or liability on law enforcement authorities was violative of the fundamental rights of ordinary citizens.
The petition referred to how the court had in the Balwant Singh judgment held that merely shouting ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ did not invoke the sedition law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath